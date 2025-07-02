Dubai launches first-time home buyer programme with priority access, prices on properties up to $1.36m

Dubai will offer incentives and support to first-time home-buyers as it looks to boost real estate investment in the city .

Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) have officially launched the First-Time Home Buyer Programme, offering priority access to new off-plan launches, preferential pricing, and tailored mortgage solutions to eligible UAE residents.

The initiative targets both Emiratis and expats and is designed to support the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and real estate sector’s contribution to GDP over the next decade.

First-time Dubai real estate investors

The programme offers enhanced commercial terms on properties valued up to AED5m ($1.36m).

It is open to UAE residents aged 18 and over who do not currently own a freehold residential property in Dubai, and is available to all nationalities and income levels.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “This initiative represents a powerful economic lever—stimulating long-term demand, driving liquidity into the real estate ecosystem, and accelerating the sector’s contribution to GDP in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

“By lowering entry barriers to homeownership for Emiratis and expatriates alike, we are enhancing investor confidence, increasing market absorption rates, and reinforcing Dubai’s global positioning as a city where personal aspirations and business ambitions converge.

“In a global climate where housing accessibility is a structural challenge, Dubai is offering a model of sustainable urban development—one that supports talent retention, fosters community cohesion, and enhances the city’s competitiveness as a place to live, work, and invest.

Buyers will receive priority access to units from Dubai’s top real estate developers, including

Emaar Properties

Nakheel

Meraas

DAMAC Properties

Dubai Properties

Azizi Developments

Ellington

Binghatti

Majid Al Futtaim

Participating banks such as Emirates NBD, Mashreq, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic, and Commercial Bank of Dubai will offer customised mortgage products tailored to the programme’s criteria.

Omar Bu Shehab, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), said: “The First-Time Home Buyer programme embodies Dubai’s strategic vision for a more inclusive, transparent, and accessible real estate market.

“By easing entry into homeownership, we empower individuals and families to invest in their futures while supporting the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033’s broader objectives and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

“This initiative is a key driver of market resilience and positions Dubai as a global benchmark for sustainable urban development.”