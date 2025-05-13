by Staff Writer

Dubai luxury property boom: Al Barari villa sells for $29mn, setting record price per sq.ft

Maria Morris Global brokers landmark sale of 16,939-square-foot Villa Y3 in Al Barari’s Amaia Collection, highlighting demand for ultra-luxury properties

Villa Y3 in Al Barari's Amaia Collection
Villa Y3 in Al Barari's Amaia Collection. Image: Supplied

Dubai luxury real estate brokerage Maria Morris Global announced yet another high-value deal in the segment, with the sale of Villa Y3, a fully custom-built, ultra-luxury mansion in Al Barari’s prestigious Amaia Collection, for $29 million (AED 107 million).

Represented by Al Barari specialists Ellie Street and Ryan Almond, the extraordinary 5-bedroom home has set a new benchmark in the exclusive super-prime community, achieving the highest-ever Al Barari villa price per sq. ft. at AED6,316 per sq. ft., the brokerage said.

Dubai real estate: 435 homes sold for more than $10m last year as luxury property lures super-rich, top neighbourhoods revealed

Spanning an impressive 16,939 sq. ft. of built-up area on a plot exceeding 31,000 sq. ft, Villa Y3 blends timeless design with state-of-the-art functionality.

Stunning features include a private rooftop bar and lounge, a fully equipped gym, and an executive-grade home office—making it not just a home, but a private sanctuary tailored for the modern ultra-high-net-worth lifestyle.

Ellie Street, Sales Director & Ryan Almond, Area Team Leader at Maria Morris Global, the firm is thrilled to have completed the sale of one of the most stunning ultra-prime homes in Dubai.

“This marks an exciting chapter for Dubai’s luxury property market – and for Al Barari in particular, as we are witnessing a clear shift toward more meaningful ultra-prime purchases, where exceptional design, natural surroundings, and true exclusivity are paramount,” they said.

The AED107 million transaction follows closely behind another headline-making super-prime transaction in Al Barari just two weeks prior, where a custom-built, seven-bedroom villa featuring a full-sized rooftop paddle court sold for over AED121 million.

The two back-to-back super-prime sales mark a significant shift in positioning Al Barari amongst the top-echelon of Dubai’s ultra-prime property landscape, showcasing the unprecedented global demand for exclusive, design-led residences in nature-rich environments.

