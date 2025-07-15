Dubai property market hits record $40.2bn in Q2 2025 residential sales

Dubai’s real estate market continues to break records, with Q2 2025 marking the highest-ever second quarter for residential property sales by both volume and value, according to a new market report from Provident Estate.

The city recorded 49,606 residential transactions, up 22 per cent from Q2 2024 and a massive 82 per cent increase compared to Q2 2023, reaffirming Dubai’s global status as a prime investment destination.

Total residential sales hit AED 147.6bn ($40.2bn) — a sharp rise from AED 103.9bn ($28.3bn) in Q2 2024 and AED 70.2bn ($19.1bn) in Q2 2023.

Dubai real estate growth

Laura Adams, Secondary Sales Director at Provident Estate, said: “These numbers are more than just market growth, they represent a shift in how the world views Dubai real estate.

“Buyers are not just investing in properties; they’re investing in a lifestyle, in security, in the future of one of the fastest-growing cities globally.”

The report attributes this growth to continued demand for both off-plan developments and high-quality secondary market homes, driven by Dubai’s business-friendly policies, world-class infrastructure, and tax-efficient environment.

Adams added: “We’re not just reporting data, we’re shaping strategy. This insight empowers investors, developers, and homeowners to make smarter decisions in one of the most competitive markets globally.”

Q2 Dubai property market highlights