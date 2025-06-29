Dubai real estate broker programme tops $136m in deals amid Emiratisation drive

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has revealed that its Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme has driven more than AED500m ($136.1m) in real estate transactions since its launch, as the initiative continues to exceed expectations in boosting Emirati participation in the sector.

Designed to develop national talent and promote sustainable economic growth, the programme has now trained and licensed a new generation of qualified Emirati brokers, achieving over 180 per cent of its annual target by the end of April 2025.

In total, 231 new real estate brokerage firms have been officially registered under the programme so far.

Dubai real estate Emiratisation

As part of the initiative, Emirati participants undergo specialised training delivered in collaboration with accredited academic institutions.

Graduates receive a three-year broker licence that allows them to operate legally within Dubai’s regulatory framework. DLD noted that this has already translated into significantly improved broker performance and greater deal volumes.

The programme forms a strategic part of the Dubai Social Agenda 2033, which aims to increase the share of Emiratis working in the real estate brokerage sector to 15 per cent within the next three years.

DLD is calling on developers and brokers not yet involved in the programme to participate and contribute proposals. The initiative is built on strong public-private collaboration, with more than 71 strategic partners (including 26 real estate development firms, 38 brokerage companies, and four training institutes) working closely to support its objectives.

To further incentivise firms, DLD will soon launch a points-based rewards system for brokerage companies that employ Emiratis. This system will boost participating firms’ rankings within the DLD’s evaluation framework, improving their competitiveness in the market.

Registration for the Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme is open to all UAE nationals via a dedicated online portal.