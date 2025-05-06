Dubai real estate broker sells pair of La Mer apartments for $63.7m

Dubai real estate brokerage Union Square House (USH) has successfully brokered the sale of two ultra-luxurious apartments at Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay by Meraas , located in the prestigious La Mer district of the city, for AED234m ($63.7m) to a single buyer.

The first unit is a six-bedroom simplex spanning 18,182sq ft, sold for about AED164m ($44.7m), while the second is a four-bedroom simplex covering 7,728sq ft, sold for AED69.5m ($18.9m).

Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay offers only 29 exclusive apartments managed by Jumeirah.

Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay by Meraas in La Mer, Dubai

Manoj Khatwani, Sales Director at Union Square House, who facilitated the sale, said: “This project is unparalleled. There’s nothing like it. The project redefines luxury and exclusivity. The specifications are better than anything Dubai has ever seen. The views are unparalleled—Arabian Sea views and Burj Khalifa skyline views. It surely sets the new standard for Dubai luxury.”

Gaurav Aidasani, Founder and Managing Director, Union Square House Real Estate Broker added: “We are incredibly proud to have brokered this record-breaking transaction for Meraas at Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay. This sale not only highlights the luxury and exceptional quality of Dubai’s real estate offerings but also showcases the strong demand for unparalleled living experiences in the city’s most sought-after locations.

“Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and we continue to lead the way in high-end property transactions in Dubai.

“We would also like to extend our appreciation to Dubai Holding for their continued commitment to creating world-class products that set new benchmarks for excellence. Their dedication to quality and innovation plays a pivotal role in making these landmark deals possible”.

Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay offers apartments and a penthouse, ranging from four to seven bedrooms. Each residence has private amenities and shared spaces.

Unlike the conventional skyline standing tall above the sands, this project introduces a landscape of its own, with two majestic hills carved into the coast.