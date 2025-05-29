by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inReal EstateLatest NewsUAE

Dubai real estate: BT Properties launches ‘WAADA’, a master-planned community in Dubai South

The new master-planned community, WAADA, features a diverse mix of property types – from signature mansions and mid-rise residences to townhouses and skyline apartments

by Staff Writer
WAADA by BT Properties
The project marked the expansion of the company into the UAE market

Pakistan-based BT Properties has announced the launch of its flagship development project, ‘WAADA’ – a master-planned community in Dubai.

The project marked the expansion of the company into the UAE market.

Situated in Dubai South, minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport and the Expo 2020 legacy district, ‘WAADA’ will be an exquisite development that integrates architecture, sustainability, and livability, the company said.

Malik Riaz Hussain, Chairman & Founder, BT Properties, said the company’s mission is to transform lives, restore dignity, and give people a sense of belonging.

“As this legacy expands into Dubai through WAADA, our purpose remains unchanged: to build not just structures, but futures,” he said.

The development includes a diverse mix of property types – from signature mansions and mid-rise residences to townhouses and skyline apartments.

Its features also include open spaces, landscaped lagoons, and a carefully curated urban environment that enhance visual appeal and overall well-being.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.