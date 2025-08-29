Dubai sets global standard for branded residences with 140 projects by 2031, says new report

Dubai has positioned itself at the forefront of a transformation in residential property, with brands from automotive, fashion and hospitality sectors creating homes that command premiums of up to 198 per cent above traditional properties.

The global branded residences sector has expanded 160 per cent in the past decade, with Dubai leading the charge.

The emirate now hosts 61 completed branded residences with 100 more under development, representing the world’s largest pipeline of such projects.

Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz properties lead Dubai’s branded residence boom

“Luxury real estate is evolving. A home is no longer simply where you live, but a reflection of identity and aspiration. In Dubai, branded residences already command around a 40 per cent premium compared to traditional homes, and with more than 140 projects set for delivery by 2031, the city is clearly leading a global shift in how we live and invest,” Louis Harding, CEO at Betterhomes said.

The concept has evolved from hotel brands such as Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons to encompass automotive manufacturers, fashion houses and wellness companies.

Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, Armani and Six Senses now feature among the names creating residential properties in Dubai.

Performance data shows the financial impact of brand association. Bugatti Residences in Business Bay achieves premiums close to 198 per cent, whilst both Armani Beach Residences and Mercedes-Benz Places exceed 130 per cent premiums over comparable non-branded properties.

“What we’re seeing is the evolution of luxury real estate into something more personal, a home that mirrors the client’s identity and aspiration. In Dubai, branded residences consistently outperform the market, often achieving premiums of over 100 per cent. With the MENA region forecast to hold a quarter of global supply by 2030, Dubai has established itself as the benchmark for lifestyle-led investment,” Harding added.

The trend represents both lifestyle benefits for residents and financial advantages for investors.

Branded properties demonstrate stronger resale values and faster sales cycles compared to traditional properties in the same market segments.

With over 140 branded residential projects scheduled for completion by 2031, Dubai’s pipeline exceeds that of any other global city.

The MENA region is projected to account for 25 per cent of worldwide branded residence supply by 2030, with Dubai as the primary driver of this growth.

The development pattern indicates a shift from properties being simply places of residence to becoming expressions of personal brand alignment and lifestyle choices, with buyers willing to pay substantial premiums for this association.