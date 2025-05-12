Dubai real estate giant launches new Sobha Central development

Sobha Realty has announced the launch of Sobha Central, a new masterplan development.

The project, located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, features six residential towers designed as a vertical urban community.

The development will include 1,225 homes, offering one and two-bedroom residences.

According to the company, Sobha Central aims to combine luxury, lifestyle, and business in a self-contained environment with amenities, work spaces, entertainment venues, and retail experiences.

“Sobha Central is a bold expression of our vision to shape the future of urban living in Dubai. Strategically located on the most powerful corridor of the Middle East – Sheikh Zayed Road, this development goes beyond architecture to create a self-sustained high-living community that blends design, connectivity, and functionality. Every element reflects our ‘Art of The Detail’ philosophy, an uncompromising commitment to quality and precision. With Dubai’s real estate market on an upward trajectory, Sobha Central caters to the evolving aspirations of modern homeowners and investors seeking long-term investment value in a vibrant, central location,” Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said.

The project, developed using Sobha Realty’s Backward Integration Model, is scheduled for initial delivery in December 2029.

The six towers will be connected by an elevated circulation path linking residents to indoor amenities, including a gym, theatre, and clubhouse.

This pathway will also provide access to a shopping mall, restaurants, supermarkets, and a Grand Hall.

Sobha Central will offer residential, retail, healthcare and office spaces. The integrated retail podium will provide a car-free shopping and dining experience for residents.

The outdoor areas will feature themed courtyards within a central park, with over 250,000 sq. ft. of open space. Sky-level amenities will include landscaped terraces, infinity pools, wellness lounges, and recreational decks.

The location on Sheikh Zayed Road provides connectivity to beaches and major destinations, including JBR, Dubai Marina, Dubai Internet City, and Dubai Media City.

“Recent industry reports highlight Marina, JLT and surrounding corridors among Dubai’s most resilient sub-markets, recording rental yields of 7–10 per cent and consistent capital appreciation; positioning Sobha Central as a prime asset for both end-users and investors,” Menon added.

The development incorporates sustainability features including double-glazed façades, energy-efficient HVAC systems, EV charging stations, and advanced district cooling.

Locally sourced materials will be used to reduce environmental impact, aligning with the company’s design approach.