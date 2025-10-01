Dubai real estate hits $36.2bn in Q3 2025 as property deals surge 60.8%

Dubai’s real estate market recorded another milestone quarter in Q3 2025, with transactions surging 60.8 per cent compared to Q3 2023, according to Provident Estate’s latest market report.

The emirate registered 52,853 property transactions worth AED132.8bn ($36.2bn), underscoring Dubai’s resilience and global appeal.

Average prices rose 17.4 per cent over the same period, reaching AED1,913 ($521) per square foot, up from AED1,629 ($444) in Q3 2023.

Dubai real estate growth

The emirate’s population has crossed 4 million, adding pressure and opportunity across all property segments. This growth aligns with long-term government strategies, including the Economic Agenda D33 and the Urban Master Plan 2040, both of which aim to ensure sustainable expansion and global competitiveness.

The emirate continues to attract significant wealth, with 9,800 new millionaires expected in 2025 alone. Ultra-luxury developments, including those in Downtown and on the emerging “Billionaire Island,” reflect the demand for high-end residences.

The city now ranks among the busiest global markets for transactions valued above $10m.

Market highlights – Q3 2025

52,853 transactions worth AED132.8bn ($36.2bn)

Average price per sq. ft.: AED1,913 ($521), up from AED1,629 ($444) in Q3 2023

Apartments dominated sales, with JVC, Business Bay, and the Marina as top performers

Villas and townhouses remained strong, led by four-bedroom layouts in Dubai Hills, MBR City, and Damac Lagoons

81,000+ units are scheduled for handover in 2025, with demand hotspots such as JVC and Emaar Beachfront expected to absorb supply efficiently

Laura Adams, Associate Partner at Provident Estate, said: “Dubai is not just growing in numbers – it’s growing in global influence. Liquidity, luxury demand, and international capital flows are cementing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading real estate hubs.”