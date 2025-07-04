Dubai real estate hits all-time high in Q2 2025 with $50.2bn in sales

Dubai’s real estate market has recorded its strongest-ever quarterly performance, with property sales in Q2 2025 surging to AED 184.3bn ($50.2bn), according to new data from Property Finder.

The second quarter saw 53,252 property transactions, marking a 22 per cent year-on-year increase in volume and a 49 per cent jump in value—making it the highest-performing quarter in Dubai’s real estate history.

The milestone builds on the momentum of a strong first quarter and underscores Dubai’s status as one of the world’s most attractive and resilient property markets, even amid global economic uncertainty.

Dubai real estate record

Dubai’s existing property segment led the surge with record-breaking numbers:

22,975 transactions, up 33 per cent from Q2 2024

AED 115.5bn ($31.5bn) in value, a 62 per cent year-on-year increase

This segment now accounts for 43 per cent of total market activity

Value jumped 32 per cent and volume rose 15 per cent over the previous all-time peak

The performance reflects a growing trend of residents shifting from renting to owning due to rising rental costs and long-term investment interest.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer, Property Finder said: “What continues to set the UAE apart is proactive governance, including agile policy making, updated licensing protocols, and tighter regulation around agent conduct and property advertising, all of which contribute to greater transparency, investor confidence and robust sectoral performance.

“As our data shows, the diversity of options in the property market today, especially across apartments, villas, and townhouses, reflects a healthy and active ecosystem, particularly in segments like villas and townhouses that have historically faced supply constraints.

“This balance between demand and inventory signals market maturity rather than oversupply.”

Dubai off-plan real estate records

Off-plan sales also reached new heights:

AED 68.8bn ($18.8bn) in total value, up 31 per cent year-on-year

30,277 transactions, marking 16 per cent growth

Off-plan accounted for 57 per cent of all Q2 transactions

The continued demand highlights long-term investor confidence in Dubai’s development pipeline, regulatory stability, and global appeal.

Cherif Sleiman also praised the launch of Dubai’s First-Time Home Buyer Program. He said: “We’re especially energised by the launch of the First-Time Home Buyer Program, which aligns with Property Finder’s mission to ‘change living for good’ and empowers residents to move from renting to owning”.