Dubai real estate: Kamdar Developments breaks ground on 105 Residences in JVC 

Kamdar Developments has broken ground on its 105 Residences project in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) .

This real estate project will include 105 units to create a luxurious lifestyle for buyers with more accessible options, making it ideal for those who chase luxury on a budget, the company said.

The project was revealed at a ceremony attended by Yousuf Kamdar, founder and Chairman of Kamdar Developments; Luxedesign (LDV) CEO Santosh Shrestha; and Savills Middle East’s Marc Tennant.

Dubai’s JVC to see new 105 Residences in 2027

“We are delighted to break ground on our flagship 105 Residences project. This is an exciting moment for business as we continue to invest and build in Dubai, one of the world’s most exciting and innovative cities. 105 Residences will provide lasting quality and value for investors and homeowners, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents in early 2027,” Kamdar said in a statement.

Luxedesign (LDV), who has constructed over 100 luxury residential projects across the region, will oversee construction.

“With great design and amenities, 105 Residences will set a new standard for residential living in JVC. Luxedesign (LDV) is also a contractor most commonly associated with very high-end villas, so investors and end-users can have confidence in a premium build quality across the project,” Marc Tennant, Savills Middle East – Head of Exclusive Projects said.

105 Residences in JVC will include premium studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, which will be designed by award-winning architects.

It will also feature a range of world-class amenities including an infinity pool, indoor gym, sports court, children’s play area, and will also include a rooftop overlooking the Dubai skyline, an open-air cinema, yoga area, and a social zone with barbecue station.

Residences start at $174,000 (AED 640,000) with 60/40 two-year post-handover payment plans available.

This project is expected to be completed by early 2027.