Dubai real estate: Meraas launches new phase of City Walk Crestlane waterside project

Meraas , a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced a new phase of City Walk Crestlane, the waterside residential development launched earlier this year.

The announcement follows what the company describes as investor response to the initial launch.

The new phase comprises two residential towers containing 198 units. The development offers one- to three-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom duplexes with private terraces, and five-bedroom penthouses with double-height living spaces. All units feature views of the Dubai skyline.

Meraas expands City Walk Crestlane with two new towers near Downtown Dubai

The towers include double-height reception and lounge areas, a cinema room, and an indoor children’s club.

Residents will have access to outdoor facilities including pools, a park, outdoor gyms, children’s play areas, a pet park, yoga lawns, an outdoor cinema, and running and cycling tracks.

The complete City Walk Crestlane masterplan encompasses 22 residential buildings housing 2,625 residential units across 365,676 square metres.

The development includes retail, recreation, and open spaces. Indoor community amenities feature a fitness studio, games room, and co-working spaces.

The development sits within City Walk, positioned near Downtown Dubai, the Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Airport, and Jumeirah Beach. Transport links include Al Safa, Al Wasl, Al Enjaz, and Al Multaqa streets.

Meraas has positioned the project as part of what it calls the first waterside community in City Walk.

The company states the development represents its approach to urban living in Dubai through what it describes as “thoughtfully designed, lifestyle-led communities.”

The architecture integrates with the existing City Walk streetscape. Each residence incorporates greenery and water features as part of the design approach.