Dubai real estate: Property market attracts international investors as FDI surges 48% to $45 billion

Dubai-based real estate developer Samana Developers has revealed that foreign buyers account for 86 per cent of its property sales, highlighting international confidence in Dubai’s property market and its contribution to the UAE’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows.

The figures reflect broader economic trends across the UAE. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reported that FDI flows into the country reached AED167 billion ($45 billion) last year, representing a 48 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Data from the Dubai FDI Monitor shows that real estate contributed 14 per cent of total estimated FDI capital flows into Dubai in 2024, establishing the sector as a driver of the city’s economic expansion.

Indian, UK, Egyptian investors drive Dubai property demand

Investors from India, UK, Egypt, and Syria represent the dominant nationalities among Samana Developers’ foreign buyers, demonstrating Dubai’s appeal as an investment destination.

The international investment surge coincides with strong performance in Dubai’s residential property sector.

The first quarter of 2025 recorded approximately 42,000 sales transactions valued at AED114.4 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 23.1 per cent in volume and 29.6 per cent in value.

Property Finder data shows 45,474 transactions totalling AED142.7 billion in Q1 2025, representing a 22 per cent increase in volume and 30 per cent surge in value compared to Q1 2024.

May 2025 witnessed sales of AED 66.8 billion across 18,700 deals, recording a 44 per cent year-on-year value surge.

The commercial office market has shown parallel strength, with Q1 2025 sales transactions increasing by 23.7 per cent year-on-year and values rising by 83.1 per cent.

“The fact that 86 per cent of our sales come from foreign buyers is a powerful testament to the global trust and confidence in Dubai’s economy and its real estate sector. This directly translates into significant Foreign Direct Investment, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and lifestyle. The latest market data, with residential transactions soaring by nearly 30 per cent and commercial values by over 83 per cent in Q1 2025, validates the robust and attractive environment we offer to international investors seeking high returns and unparalleled stability,” Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers said.

Samana Developers maintains a portfolio exceeding AED 17 billion with a 4.4 per cent market share. The company launched 12 new projects in 2024, including the global launch of Samana Ocean Views Interiors by Elie Saab.

The developer’s properties target both end-users and investors, offering opportunities for capital appreciation and rental yields.

The company has launched a Happiness Centre, focusing on community building and customer service standards in the region’s property industry.