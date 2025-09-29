Dubai real estate sector recorded $4.5bn of transactions last week, including $22m apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED16.48bn ($4.5bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED12.53bn ($3.4bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,982 sales transactions recorded between September 22 and 29.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in Casa Canal in Dubai Water Canal sold for AED82.2m ($22.4m)

An apartment in The Alba Residences in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED65.1m ($17.7m)

An apartment in Adress Grand Downtown in Burj Khalifa area sold for AED60.7m ($16.5m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.61bn ($711m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED1.34bn ($365m).