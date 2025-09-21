Dubai real estate sector recorded $4.6bn of transactions last week, including $12m Business Bay apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED17bn ($4.6bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED13.75bn ($3.7bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 5,066 sales transactions recorded between September 15 and 19.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in Dorchester Collection Dubai in Business Bay sold for AED45m ($12.3m)

An apartment in Peninsula Residences – Tower 2 in Jumeirah Second sold for AED37.2m ($10.1m)

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Emirates Tower A in Trade Centre Second sold for AED36m ($9.8m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.38bn ($648m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED868m ($235m).