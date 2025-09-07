Dubai real estate sector recorded $4.6bn of transactions last week, including $26m Burj Khalifa office

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED16.86bn ($4.6bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED11.32bn ($3.1bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,146 sales transactions recorded between September 1 and 5.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An office in Emaar Square in Burj Khalifa sold for AED95m ($25.9m)

An apartment in Aman Residences Dubai in Jumeirah Second sold for AED83.5m ($22.7m)

An office in Burj Khalifa Towers in Burj Khalifa sold for AED45m ($12.2m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.84bn ($773m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED2.7bn ($735m).