by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inReal EstateLatest NewsUAE

Dubai real estate sector recorded $4.6bn of transactions last week, including $26m Burj Khalifa office

The Dubai real estate sector saw $4.5bn of transactions and 4,146 sales last week

by Staff Writer
Emaar Development Reports 56% Growth in Property Sales for H1 2024 Dubai

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED16.86bn ($4.6bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED11.32bn ($3.1bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,146 sales transactions recorded between September 1 and 5.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

  • An office in Emaar Square in Burj Khalifa sold for AED95m ($25.9m)
  • An apartment in Aman Residences Dubai in Jumeirah Second sold for AED83.5m ($22.7m)
  • An office in Burj Khalifa Towers in Burj Khalifa sold for AED45m ($12.2m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.84bn ($773m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED2.7bn ($735m).

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.