Dubai real estate sector recorded $5.2bn of transactions last week, including $22m Palm Jumeirah apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED19bn ($5.2bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED13.63bn ($3.7bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,640 sales transactions recorded between August 18 and August 22.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in Orla by Omniyat in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED81.4m ($22.2m)

An apartment in Orla by Omniyat in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED79.9m ($21.8m)

An apartment in Orla by Omniyat in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED79.8m ($21.7m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED4.28n ($1.2bn) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED1.1bn ($300m).