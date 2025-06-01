Dubai real estate sector recorded $6.25bn of transactions last week, including $45m Jumeirah apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED22.94bn ($6.25bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED18.39bn ($5bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,638 sales transactions recorded between May 26 and May 30.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED163.8m ($44.6m)

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED143.6m ($39.1m)

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED121.2m ($33.1m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED3.47bn ($944m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED1.08bn ($294m).