by Staff Writer

Dubai real estate sector sees $4.8bn of transactions last week, including $40m apartment

The Dubai real estate sector saw $4.8bn of transactions and 4,109 sales last week

The Bvlgari Lighthouse Dubai
The Bvlgari Lighthouse, inspired by the Italian jeweller's timeless elegance, will feature an array of ultra-luxury residences. Image: Supplied

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED18.47bn ($5bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED11.98n ($3.3bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,136 sales transactions recorded between June 30 and July 4.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

  • An apartment in Bulgari Lighthouse in Island 2 sold for AED146.6m ($40m)
  • An apartment in Akala Residences in Zabeel Residences sold for AED125m ($34m)
  • An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED92.9m ($25.3m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.5bn ($681m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED3.99bn ($1.1bn).

