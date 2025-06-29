Dubai real estate sector sees $4.8bn of transactions last week, including $8m Palm Jumeirah apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED17.73bn ($4.8bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED13.22n ($3.6bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,109 sales transactions recorded between June 23 and June 27.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in Balqais Residences in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED29m ($7.9m)

An apartment in The Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED11.3m ($3.1m)

An apartment in Bayview Apartment in Dubai Harbour sold for AED11m ($3m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED3.17bn ($863m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED1.34bn ($365m).