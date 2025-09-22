Dubai real estate: SOL Properties launches $600m tower on Sheikh Zayed Road

At 280m tall and spread across 62 floors, SOL Luxe is set to become one of the tallest freehold towers in the area.

The development blends premium residences, Grade A office spaces, and curated F&B retail outlets.

SOL Luxe on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai

Highlights include a rooftop infinity-edge pool with panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab.

Its location offers close proximity to offices, schools, hospitals, Dubai Mall, and restaurants, with DIFC Metro Station just a one-minute walk away and Dubai International Airport 15 minutes by car.

SOL LUXE is projected to generate returns on investment of 8–9 per cent says the developer.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: “We are thrilled to introduce SOL LUXE on Sheikh Zayed Road, right in the heart of Dubai. Its prime location offers seamless connectivity to the city’s key areas and major attractions, which is perfect for professionals and anyone seeking a dynamic, cosmopolitan lifestyle.

“Inspired by our flagship developments such as Fairmont Residences Solara Tower and SOL Levante, the new SOL LUXE tower embodies our vision of setting a benchmark in timeless, zen-inspired luxury living.”

The tower will feature 288 residences in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts with studies. Levels 1 to 25 will comprise 66 Grade A office units with 3.7m ceiling heights and city views.

On the ground floor, F&B retail spaces will offer nine-metre-high frontages, three-sided visibility, and direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road.

AI-powered systems will be embedded throughout the tower, enabling air-quality optimisation, predictive maintenance, and secure visitor management.

Amenities for residents include:

Infinity-edge pool

Kids’ pool

Jacuzzi

Gym

Rooftop mini golf

Yoga decks

Barbecue pavilions

Multipurpose halls

Terrace lounges

Children’s play areas

Landscaped spaces

Office tenants will have a dedicated amenities floor featuring private meeting rooms and flexible indoor/outdoor event spaces.

Construction is underway, with handover scheduled for Q4 2028.