Dubai real estate transactions hit $12.6bn in April; 77% annual increase highlights confidence

Dubai’s real estate market continued its upward trajectory in April, with AED46.18bn ($12.6bn) in transactions; a 77.4 per cent year-on-year increase, according to Springfield Properties’ latest market report.

Off-plan inventory drove performance, supported by investor confidence in phased masterplans, regulatory clarity, and expanded foreign ownership zones.

This surge reflects more than short-term momentum. It signals a shift in how capital is aligning with Dubai’s long-term urban strategy; with structured developments, trusted developers, and infrastructure-led communities driving investor attention.

Dubai real estate growth

Farooq Syed, the CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “Investor behaviour is evolving. Off-plan buyers today are not chasing short-term trades; they’re aligning with masterplanned communities that offer credibility, phased delivery, and predictable resale opportunities”.

New launches in April 2025 from Tier 1 developers; including projects in Grand Polo Club & Resort, Dubai Design District, and The Valley, attracted strong demand, backed by flexible payment plans and future-focused community design.

The secondary market remained steady, especially in established areas like Downtown Dubai, JVC, and Dubai Hills Estate, where buyer interest in completed, title-ready units continued to hold.

Dubai’s population reached 3.93 million in April, up from 3.6 million a year prior – a 9.2 per cent increase that continues to underpin demand across both the ownership and rental segments.

This demographic expansion, coupled with job creation and long-term residency incentives, has created stable end-user momentum in the Emirate.

Syed added: “This investor maturity, enabled by stronger regulation, infrastructure integration, and developer trust, is reshaping Dubai’s real estate market into a more resilient and globally attractive ecosystem”.

Rental activity remained active with 29,057 contracts signed, reaching a total value of AED2.48bn ($675m).

Prime villa communities like Al Barari and MBR City recorded rental price growth of over 4 per cent, highlighting sustained appetite for lifestyle-led housing.

Syed concluded: “We’re entering a phase where investor confidence is increasingly anchored in governance, delivery capability, and urban integration. Dubai’s market is no longer simply growing – it’s maturing, and that distinction matters for capital deployment. The fundamentals are aligning for long-term resilience”.

With forward-looking regulation, deepening market transparency, and demand sustained by demographic expansion, the city’s real estate outlook for Q2 2025 remains robust.