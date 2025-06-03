Dubai residential real estate hit $14.8bn in May; analyst reveals Q2 forecast

Dubai’s residential real estate market demonstrated resilient capital performance in May 2025, recording AED54.4bn ($14.8bn) in transactions; a 39.08 per cent increase year-on-year.

A total of 17,475 transactions were registered, reflecting both depth and consistency across off-plan and ready segments.

This activity was underpinned by structured developer launches, accessible mortgage rates, and sustained inflows of foreign capital.

Dubai real estate

Off-plan sales represented 60.2 per cent of total market volume, driven by investor confidence in phased masterplans, payment flexibility, and community-led offerings.

The secondary market accounted for 39.8 per cent of transactions, led by end-user activity in villa-led zones and branded residential stock.

Pricing remained broadly stable across key family-oriented districts, including Dubai Hills Estate, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “The data reflects a market moving in sync with structural demand. Developers are not chasing volume; they’re curating value. Buyer decisions are increasingly grounded in long-term asset performance, product integrity, and urban positioning. That alignment is what continues to set Dubai apart.”

Jumeirah Village Circle led transactional volume with 1,800 deals at an average price point of AED1.07m ($291,000), highlighting the sustained appetite for mid-market liveability.

Meanwhile, Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai continued to anchor high-value activity, with average sales exceeding AED5m ($1.4m) across branded and waterfront stock.

Favourable financing conditions remained a key pillar of buyer activity, with sub-4 per cent fixed mortgage offerings available across major lenders.

Currency movements further supported international transactions, with buyers from Europe, India, and Russia capitalising on improved AED affordability amid FX fluctuations.

Dubai’s population reached approximately 3.95m in May, reinforcing leasing and ownership demand across both villa and apartment segments.

High-absorption areas included Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Islands, where average villa rentals exceeded AED1.2m ($327,000). Branded apartments in Business Bay and Dubai Creek Harbour maintained strong yield performance and stable occupancy.

Syed said: “We’re seeing strong absorption in thoughtfully released inventory, with developers pacing launches in line with population growth, financing cycles, and real end-user priorities”.

As Q2 progresses, Dubai’s residential market continues to show consistency in transaction volume and pricing across both off-plan and completed inventory.

Developer activity remains disciplined, with launches paced to match buyer demand and capital absorption. Supported by financing stability and population growth, the market outlook remains steady across key segments.