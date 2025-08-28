Dubai resolves $52m rental disputes in Q2 2025 with record settlement time

The Dubai Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) has announced its performance results for the second quarter of 2025, achieving 443 reconciliation agreements worth AED190.7m ($51.9m) between April and June.

With an average settlement period of just six days per case, the figures reaffirm the efficiency of Dubai’s mechanisms in resolving rental cases with transparency.

In April, 144 settlements were recorded with a total value of AED43.132m ($11.7m). Momentum strengthened in May with 191 agreements worth AED25.518m ($6.9m).

The quarter peaked in June, when RDC finalised 108 settlements with a record-breaking value of AED129.334m ($35.2m).

Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Centre, said: “These achievements prove our unwavering commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and promoting friendly settlement mechanisms that deliver justice and uphold the rights of all parties involved.

“Guided by the vision of Dubai’s leadership, we aim to foster a safe and attractive property market for both investors and residents, while offering innovative solutions that reinforce stability and balance the interests of landlords and tenants alike.”

Officials noted that RDC’s success stems from adopting state-of-the-art legal and administrative practices, as well as close collaboration with government and private sector stakeholders.

This integrated approach has enabled flexible, timely solutions that meet the expectations of landlords and tenants.

The results highlight RDC’s critical role in ensuring fairness in rental relations, alleviating legal and social pressures, and consolidating Dubai’s position as a transparent and equitable real estate hub.

As the Centre continues to expand its services, it remains a cornerstone in building investor confidence and safeguarding the emirate’s property market resilience.