Dubai South Properties launches new luxury real estate community Hayat

The development sits in the Golf District at Dubai South, close to Al Maktoum International Airport’s current terminal.

The first phase is due for completion in the second quarter of 2028, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

The development will house approximately 2,500 residential units comprising townhouses, semi-attached and standalone villas, mansions, apartments, and hotel apartments.

Unit layouts range from one to five bedrooms, featuring minimalist architecture designed to provide flexibility, privacy, and contemporary living spaces.

Hayat will incorporate parks, shaded walking trails, family play zones, fitness and wellness facilities, community pools, landscaped gardens, and a retail boulevard containing shops, cafés, and daily essentials.

The community design focuses on promoting well-being, fostering community interaction, and providing a calm living environment.

The location provides access to major roads and economic hubs, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Dubai South Free Zone.

“At Dubai South, we are committed to developing communities that genuinely enhance quality of life. Hayat is one of our largest master-planned developments and supports this vision by providing wellness-inspired living options that meet the needs of modern families,” he said, noting the growing demand for properties in Dubai South, driven by the area’s appeal to investors and residents.

“We will continue to launch thoughtfully planned projects that cater to this demand,” he added.

The development offers a payment plan spanning five years, beginning with a 5 per cent down payment and quarterly installments.