Dubai’s Wasl offers first-time buyers rare chance with new South Garden homes

A new Dubai real estate development will offer first-time buyers priority access to homes in its latest project.

In line with the Dubai First-Time Home Buyer (FTHB) program, a substantial share of the newly released residential units in South Garden Buildings D and E will be reserved for eligible first-time buyers.

The move underscores Wasl’s contribution to the initiative and supports the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to boost homeownership rates across the emirate.

First-time property buyers in Dubai

The new release follows the rapid 48-hour sellout of South Garden’s initial phase in 2024. Buildings D and E will add a curated selection of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments at Wasl Gate, a freehold master development in Jebel Ali.

Strategically located with direct Metro access and close to Festival Plaza Mall, the project combines connectivity and tranquillity.

Amenities include a private gated zen garden, reflecting Wasl’s commitment to delivering communities that offer long-term value for both residents and investors.

As part of its partnership with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Wasl will provide registered first-time buyers with exclusive early access to units, along with tailored incentives such as discounted pricing.

While some units will be allocated to the wider public, demand is expected to be strong given the project’s track record of rapid sellouts.

Mohamed Al Bahar, Director of Business Development at Wasl Group, said: “The fact that so many are choosing to buy their first home through Wasl speaks volumes. It reflects not only the strength of our communities, but the trust we’ve earned to deliver quality, opportunity and value in a competitive market.

“With this launch, we’re reaffirming our role as a developer of purpose, supporting Dubai’s evolving housing needs while giving first-time buyers a real chance to step onto the property ladder.”

The South Garden expansion highlights Wasl’s ongoing role in shaping Dubai’s property market and its commitment to fostering greater homeownership opportunities across the city.