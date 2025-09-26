Elysian Developments launches Dubai’s first longevity-focused project Émerge Residences

Dubai-based Elysian Developments has unveiled Émerge Residences, a 78-unit project in Meydan Avenue positioned as the region’s first longevity-focused residential community.

The launch was marked at an exclusive event at the Four Seasons Resort in Jumeirah Beach, attended by industry leaders, wellness advocates, and design specialists.

Émerge Residences follows the earlier success of Esmé Beach Residences at Dubai Islands, which the company introduced earlier this year as a five-star coastal retreat.

The new development is built around Elysian’s branded Longevity Clubhouse, described as a “sanctuary where well-being is not an amenity but a way of life.” The clubhouse and residences feature design elements such as natural materials, open spatial layouts, and light-filled interiors aimed at reducing stress and promoting mindful living.

Residents will have access to therapies and facilities including contrast therapy suites with sauna and cold plunge, red light and cryotherapy chambers, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and a fully integrated smart gym.

The project also includes 11 ultra-luxury homes within Elysian’s Well-being Collection, each conceived as a private wellness retreat. These residences feature outdoor saunas, cold plunges, and therapeutic pools designed to integrate health-focused rituals into daily life.

“Meydan Avenue offers the ideal blend of connectivity and calm. Just minutes from Downtown Dubai and DIFC, residents enjoy proximity to the city’s vibrant heart while retreating to a peaceful, green sanctuary,” the company said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Émerge to the Elysian Developments family,” said Masood Naseeb, Co-Founder of Elysian Developments. “This project not only reflects our core values, but it responds to what people are truly seeking today: inner peace, well-being, and a lifestyle that embraces pause and presence.”

Co-Founder Noman Mahmood said: “The principles of well-being, community, and longevity guide every decision we make, from the materials we choose to the experiences we create for our residents. Émerge is a manifestation of that philosophy, and we’re proud to bring it to life.”

Since its inception, Elysian Developments has focused on projects that “inspire, elevate, and enrich.” The company said Émerge continues that vision by combining architectural design, community, and lifestyle to support holistic health and longevity.