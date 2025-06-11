Emaar Properties launches digital resale platform VYOM

Emaar Properties has launched VYOM, a digital resale platform set to redefine the way Emaar homes are bought and sold, helping users overcome long-standing inefficiencies such as pricing discrepancies, market opacity, and communication gaps.

Purpose-built for discerning homeowners and investors, VYOM offers a seamless, end-to-end experience that is transparent and secure. It gives users complete control over the resale process, allowing them to create listings, upload property images, and manage inquiries without intermediaries.

VYOM is a transformative step in Emaar’s ongoing digital evolution, offering a smarter, frictionless alternative to traditional resale methods. It is also a part of the company’s customer-first initiatives.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: “As the real estate landscape shifts, so must we. VYOM is more than a platform – it’s a new way of thinking about property resale. It puts autonomy, trust, and speed into the hands of our customers.”

As the real estate market in Dubai continues its dynamic growth, the company hopes the platform will enhance transparency and facilitate direct engagement between buyers and sellers, fostering fair and informed transactions.

Now live and accessible globally, VYOM will also offer rental solutions in the near future.