Inside Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate boom reshaping the UAE’s property market

Ras Al Khaimah is witnessing an unprecedented boom in its real estate sector , rapidly emerging as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing property markets under the leadership of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Driven by sound urban planning, sustainability, and a focus on quality of life, the emirate is reshaping its skyline with world-class projects while building a diversified, resilient economy.

Over the past three years, Ras Al Khaimah has recorded significant increases in real estate sales and prices, supported by landmark developments in hospitality, commercial, and residential sectors.

Ras Al Khaimah real estate boom

Population growth, from 400,000 to a projected 650,000 by 2030, is expected to generate demand for around 45,000 new housing units.

This momentum is reinforced by investor-friendly legislation and the entry of leading developers such as Emaar, Aldar, and Ellington Properties, alongside local champions including Marjan, Al Hamra, and RAK Properties.

At the centre of the transformation is Al Marjan Island, led by Marjan CEO Abdulla Al Abdooli. The coastal destination already hosts luxury hotel brands such as Wynn, JW Marriott, Nobu, Missoni, and The Address.

Marjan is also developing RAK Central, a mixed-use hub that will become one of the Northern Emirates’ largest commercial districts, featuring Grade-A offices, residences, and leisure facilities built with green building standards under Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030.

Al Hamra Real Estate Development, led by CEO Benoy Kurien, continues to deliver integrated communities through its flagship Al Hamra Village, home to more than 10,000 residents across 4,000 units and a golf course.

Its portfolio also includes Waldorf Astoria Residences, Falcon Island, Al Hamra Waterfront, and Manar Mall, the emirate’s largest shopping destination.

Meanwhile, RAK Properties is expanding the coastline with its landmark project Mina, anchored by resorts including Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah and InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah.

The real estate market in Ras Al Khaimah, is experiencing significant growth and a surge in property transactions. Image: Shutterstock

Future developments include Nikki Beach, Staybridge Suites, and the planned Four Seasons Hotel.

Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of RAK Properties, said: “The vision of Ras Al Khaimah is now becoming a reality. We are creating a vibrant and sustainable environment that attracts global investment while preserving the unique culture and natural heritage of our Emirate.”

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, confirmed that Ras Al Khaimah is receiving “unprecedented global attention due to exceptional efforts over the past two years,” and expressed confidence in maintaining the momentum.

The emirate’s real estate expansion is underpinned by robust infrastructure, including eight hospitals such as the advanced RAK Hospital, and a modern private education system overseen by the Department of Knowledge.

Consistently ranked among the world’s safest places to live, Ras Al Khaimah has strong appeal for families and long-term residents.

Tourism also continues to play a central role. In 2024, the emirate welcomed a record 1.28m visitors to its attractions, from Jais Flight—the world’s longest zipline—to Bear Grylls Explorers Camp and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant.

RAK Hospitality Holding, led by CEO Alison Grinnell, is further strengthening the sector through acquisitions and innovative experiences.

Industry leaders agree that Ras Al Khaimah is now one of the region’s fastest-growing markets, attracting global investors to its beachfront apartments, luxury villas, golf communities, and lifestyle destinations.

Guided by its 2030 Vision, the emirate’s inclusive and sustainable strategy continues to place people at the heart of progress.

With more developers, investors, and residents choosing Ras Al Khaimah, the emirate is positioning itself as a benchmark for smart cities, vibrant communities, and opportunity-driven living.