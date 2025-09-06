Oman real estate boost: Sohar International launches housing finance with $649k loans

Sohar International has launched a new housing finance product aimed at making property ownership and investment more accessible in Oman .

The product extends housing finance services to GCC nationals and expatriates, both residents and non-residents, seeking to purchase or invest in properties within Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs).

Customers can finance up to 50 per cent of property value, with options for completed or off-plan units in Ministry-approved ITC projects.

Oman real estate

With affordability and flexibility at its core, the product offers financing of up to OR250,000 ($649,000) with a period of up to 10 years.

For under-construction properties, applicants can benefit from a grace period of 18 months.

Customers may also select between Conventional or Shariah-compliant Islamic financing, alongside a complementary credit card facility of up to $10,000 during the construction phase.

Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, CEO of Sohar International, said: “This product reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting both residents and investors by making home financing in Oman more accessible and affordable.

“We are here to facilitate and empower customers, ensuring they can invest with confidence in the country’s dynamic real estate sector. Importantly, this initiative is also in line with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasises economic diversification, sustainable growth, and an attractive investment climate.

“By enabling more individuals to invest in housing and real estate, we are contributing to national development and helping drive long-term economic prosperity for the Sultanate.”

The launch strengthens Sohar International’s housing finance portfolio and aligns with its strategy to enhance financial inclusion, support Oman’s real estate market, and contribute to the country’s broader economic diversification and sustainability goals under Vision 2040.