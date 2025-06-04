Oman real estate transactions hit $2.17bn by April 2025, showing 9.7% growth

The total value of real estate transactions in Oman reached RO 833.9 million ($2.2bn) by the end of April 2025, reflecting a 9.7 per cent increase compared to OR760.2m ($1.98bn) during the same period in 2024, according to the latest data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Key highlights from the data include:

Fees collected from all legal transactions rose by 18.4 per cent, reaching OR24.3m ($63.1m), up from OR20.5m ($53.3m) in April 2024

The traded value of sales contracts increased by 13.7 per cent, amounting to OR408.5m ($1.06b), compared to OR359.4m ($934m) in April 2024. Despite this rise, the number of sales contracts fell by 1.4 per cent, with 21,087 contracts compared to 21,385 in the same period last year

Mortgage contracts saw a 6.1 per cent increase, totalling OR421.5m ($1.09bn) across 7,164 contracts, compared to OR397.2m ($1.03bn) for 6,482 contracts in April 2024

Exchange contracts showed a slight decrease in volume, with 436 contracts worth OR3.9m ($10.1m), compared to 465 contracts worth OR3.6m ($9.4m) during the same period in 2024

Additionally, the number of issued property deeds increased by 1.7 per cent, reaching 73,432 by the end of April 2025, compared to 72,181 in the previous year.

Oman real estate growth

However, property deeds issued to GCC nationals dropped by 3.9 per cent, totalling 394 compared to 410 in April 2024.

This robust growth in real estate transactions indicates an ongoing interest in Oman’s property market, driven by increased sales and mortgage activities, along with a rise in the issuance of property deeds.