Qatar records $146m of real estate sales in one week

The volume of Qatar real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from May 11-15 amounted to QR532,606,037 ($146.3m).

Meanwhile, the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR57,273,099 ($15.7m).

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, commercial building, and residential units.

Qatar real estate sales

The sales operations were concentrated in:

Doha

Al Dhaayen

Al Rayyan

Al Wakrah

Umm Salal

Al Khor

Al Dhakira

Al Shamal

Pearl

Lusail 69

Ghar Thuaileb

Legtaifiya

Umm Al Amad

Dafna 60

The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice reached more than QR489m ($134.4m) during the period from May 4-8.