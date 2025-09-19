Ras Al Khaimah real estate: Ellington Properties expands into emirate with Soto Grande residences

Ellington Properties has announced the launch of Soto Grande, a residential development in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah , marking the Dubai developer’s first venture into the northern emirates.

The project comes as Ras Al Khaimah emerges as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing property markets.

The emirate secured AED700 million in foreign direct investment during the first half of 2025, whilst its population is projected to increase from 400,000 to 650,000 by 2030, creating demand for approximately 45,000 new housing units.

Soto Grande comprises studios through to four-bedroom apartments and penthouses across two residential towers connected by a central bridge.

The design takes inspiration from the sea and natural flows, with the bridge serving as both an architectural feature and a viewing platform overlooking the lagoon, golf course, cityscape, and Arabian Gulf.

“With Soto Grande, we wanted to rethink what it means to live in Ras Al Khaimah at a time when the emirate is entering a new phase of growth. For us, architecture is never just about aesthetics; it is about creating a sense of place and identity that people feel proud to call home. The bridge is symbolic of that idea as it is a bold design feature that also represents balance, connection, and belonging. Through this development, we are adding a new chapter to Al Hamra while providing residents a refined living experience rooted in design, community, and the spirit of Ras Al Khaimah,” Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties said.

The development will feature a hotel-style lobby and lounge with concierge services, alongside a private clubhouse for dining, entertainment, and social gatherings.

Wellness facilities include a double-height fitness studio overlooking the pool, a yoga studio with refreshment bar, and spa changing rooms with sauna and chromatherapy showers.

Outdoor amenities comprise landscaped play zones, a padel court, lap and leisure pools, and an outdoor gym.

Children’s facilities and family areas are integrated throughout the development. The project will also incorporate curated art installations and Ellington’s signature hospitality fragrance across public spaces.

The Al Hamra location positions Soto Grande within Ras Al Khaimah’s established residential and leisure district, contributing to the emirate’s expanding property sector.