Ras Al Khaimah real estate: RAK Properties now accepts crypto payments via Hubpay

Real estate investors in Ras Al Khaimah can now purchase property using cryptocurrency as the emirate strengthens its reputation as an innovative and expanding finance hub.

RAK Properties has unveiled a strategic partnership with Hubpay, the UAE’s ADGM-regulated fintech platform, to allow international clients to buy property using digital assets.

The move positions RAK Properties at the forefront of innovation in Ras Al Khaimah’s fast-growing real estate market.

Crypto real estate in Ras Al Khaimah

Through Hubpay’s regulated solution, investors can pay for properties with leading digital assets such as USDT, BTC, and ETH.

Payments are instantly converted into UAE dirhams and settled directly into RAK Properties’ account, ensuring compliance, transparency, and speed.

Rahul Jogani, Chief Financial Officer at RAK Properties, said: “Our new partnership with Hubpay is another step forward with our strategy of innovation and accessibility as we continue to make investment in Mina, and Ras Al Khaimah, easier and more attractive to a growing international clientele.

“By enabling and supporting the use of digital assets, we are engaging with a new ecosystem of digitally and investment savvy customers while at the same time strengthening RAK Properties’ status as a forward-thinking brand as well as a trusted master developer.”

The partnership is expected to expand the investment appeal of the company’s flagship Mina waterfront community, which has more than 800 units scheduled for delivery before year-end.

By diversifying its payment options, RAK Properties is tapping into a new class of digitally-savvy global investors, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030 strategy to attract international capital.

Kevin Kilty, CEO of Hubpay, said: “This partnership is about enabling a leading real estate developer, RAK Properties, to attract a new class of global buyers looking to purchase property with digital assets.

“Our regulated solution provides the trust and infrastructure for high-value transactions, ensuring the process is secure, compliant, and seamless for global clients.

“We’re proud to be the payment engine that powers these prestigious transactions for a forward-thinking brand like RAK Properties.”

As part of the arrangement, RAK Properties will not directly handle any digital assets. All transactions will be processed through Hubpay and its VARA-licensed partners, ensuring full compliance with UAE regulations.

The collaboration comes as RAK Properties marks its 20th anniversary and accelerates construction across Mina, further cementing its position as a trusted developer and innovative leader in one of the UAE’s most dynamic real estate markets.