Saudi Arabia launches Lazurde in Al Khobar with over 8,100 homes and major urban facilities

Lazurde launched in Al-Khobar; More than 8,100 homes to rise in major Saudi housing project

Saudi Arabia has launched a giant new real estate project in Al Khobar, which will grow to 8,100 homes on completion.

Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Region, officially launched Lazurde in Al Khobar, marking a significant step forward in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing housing transformation.

The project is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader commitment to sustainable urban development and the national goal of providing adequate housing for all segments of society.

Lazurde in Saudi Arabia

  • Total area: Over 3.9 million square metres
  • Housing units: More than 8,100 villas and apartments
  • Green spaces: Exceeding 778,000 square metres
  • Community infrastructure: Includes educational, healthcare, and recreational facilities
  • Development model: Built in partnership with private-sector developers

During the launch, Prince Saud bin Naif praised the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, crediting their support for the rapid progress in the Kingdom’s housing sector and the ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life across all regions.

