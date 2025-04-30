Swiss property developer DHG Properties teams up with Two | 88 for luxury Dubai project

Swiss real estate developer DHG Properties on Wednesday, April 30, announced a partnership with the internationally acclaimed interior architecture and design studio Two | 88 by Rina Rankova, aimed at redefining elevated living in Dubai.

The current partnership is for DHG’s latest residential development in Meydan Bukadra.

This collaboration blends DHG’s commitment to real estate excellence and Swiss-quality construction with Two | 88’s mastery of world-class design and high-end interiors, setting new benchmarks for elevated living in Dubai, the company said.

Founded by Rina Rankova, Two | 88 operates globally with studios in Dubai, London, and Marbella.

DHG Properties redefines living

With extensive experience in super-prime residential and commercial design, the studio is renowned for sophisticated interior solutions and global perspective.

Milos Antic, Vice Chairman of DHG and Founder of DHG Properties, said the company is confident that the collaboration with Two | 88 by Rina Rankova will significantly enhance the value and appeal of its new project in Meydan Bukadra.

“This development is designed for the most sophisticated and discerning buyers – those who seek only the very best.

“Two | 88’s design philosophy aligns perfectly with our vision: timeless, elegant properties crafted with meticulous attention to detail,” he said.

Antic said the partnership is part of the company’s continuous efforts to raise the bar by delivering added value across every dimension – from construction quality and Swiss precision to exceptional interior design.

Rina Rankova, Founder of Two | 88, said the firm is proud to be entrusted with designing the interiors of DHG Property’s second development in Dubai.

“Our work reflects a commitment to elevated living, blending contemporary architectural elements with refined functionality and everyday comfort,” Rankova said.

The upcoming development in Meydan Bukadra will feature meticulously curated interiors, including custom finishes, premium materials, and layouts revealing a deep understanding of contemporary lifestyles, the company said.

This partnership comes as Dubai reaffirms its reputation as one of the world’s top cities for real estate investment and exceptional quality of life.