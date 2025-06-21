UAE real estate: 6 major hotspots to invest in right now, delivering 9% returns

The UAE’s real estate sector recorded transactions worth over AED 239 billion (approximately $65 billion) in the first quarter of 2024, according to official figures.

Property consultancy Whitewill has identified six locations drawing investor attention during the summer period.

According to the analysis, the market favours projects combining lifestyle, location, and financial returns.

1. Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai Creek Harbour continues to generate demand from buyers seeking waterfront properties with access to Downtown Dubai.

The development features master-planned waterfront living with green spaces and views of the Dubai Creek Tower.

Waterfront apartments in the area start at AED1.45 million, whilst luxury villas exceed AED5 million. The location delivers rental yields between 6 per cent and 6.8 per cent with consistent appreciation rates.

The Albero at Green Gate development by AHAD represents a low-rise project within the high-rise zone, offering landscaped privacy and smart layouts designed for end-users.

2. Al Marjan Island

Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah has experienced increased demand, particularly ahead of the upcoming Wynn Resort development.

The resort will transform the area into a hospitality hub with gaming and entertainment facilities.

Property prices begin at AED585,000 for apartments, with ultra-luxury homes reaching AED30 million and above.

The location provides rental yields of 8 per cent to 9 per cent and above, with some areas recording over 20 per cent year-on-year appreciation.

SORA by AARK exemplifies current developments with hotel-style amenities, sea views, and curated interiors.

3. Business Bay

Business Bay continues attracting buyers focused on income-generating assets in central Dubai.

The area combines proximity to the Dubai International Financial Centre and Downtown Dubai with access to the Dubai Canal.

Studios and one to two-bedroom apartments average AED1.4 million, delivering yields between 6 per cent and 7 per cent with strong resale demand.

The Waldorf Astoria Residences provides a branded address combining high-end services with practical living standards.

4. Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi draws buyers seeking leisure amenities alongside family appeal and short-stay rental opportunities.

The island features theme parks, golf courses, marinas, and cultural attractions within a planned residential setting.

Villas average AED 4.5 million, with apartments priced between AED1.2 million and AED3.8 million. Yields remain steady at 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent. The Waldorf Astoria Yas Island offers waterfront living backed by a hospitality brand.

5. Dubai South

Dubai South attracts investors seeking affordability aligned with UAE infrastructure development.

The location sits near the planned Al Maktoum Airport International Airport expansion, logistics hubs, and Expo 2020 legacy infrastructure.

Off-plan units start at AED 800,000, with projected value growth of 15 per cent to 25 per cent by 2030 and rental returns between 6 per cent and 8 per cent.

Al Waha in Expo City features a wellness-focused, car-free community design in the innovation hub.

6. Jumeirah Village Circle

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) remains popular with buyers seeking strong yields without compromising lifestyle elements. The area provides rental income and resident satisfaction.

Apartments begin at AED 650,000 and entry-level villas at AED 1.6 million, offering yields between 7 per cent and 8.6 per cent. Consistent rental demand makes the district suitable for first-time investors. Havelock Heights by HMB delivers boutique living with rooftop amenities and rental potential.

“While each area is unique, Al Marjan Island and Dubai South hold exceptional long-term promise. The former is becoming the UAE’s entertainment capital with hospitality-led growth, while the latter is powered by airport expansion, creating a foundation for sustained capital growth and end-user migration. Both represent early-stage opportunities in rapidly maturing ecosystems—a perfect fit for investors with vision. While Dubai Creek Harbour and Yas Island remain strong lifestyle markets, the real long-term multiplier effect will come from assets in these high-conviction, underpenetrated districts where supply is still limited and strategic government investment is ongoing,” Whitewill said in a statement.