UAE real estate: 72% of buyers plan to purchase property in next 6 months

Almost three quarters of UAE property investors are planning to buy real estate in the next six months, according to a Property Finder survey,

The real estate portal has released its PF Market Pulse insights for July and August 2025, revealing that buyer intent in the UAE remains strong despite shifting views on price trends.

According to the poll, nearly 70 per cent of respondents in July and an even higher 72 per cent in August said they plan to buy a property within the next six months.

The consistency reflects sustained demand in the UAE real estate market, even as buyer expectations evolve.

The survey found that while buyer intent remains resilient, opinions on property prices are adjusting:

Buyers expecting prices to drop: 38 per cent in August vs 40 per cent in July

38 per cent in August vs 40 per cent in July Buyers expecting prices to rise: 32 per cent (flat)

32 per cent (flat) Buyers expecting prices to hold steady: 30 per cent in August vs 28 per cent in July

Despite this stabilisation in sentiment, intent to purchase property has not wavered, underscoring steady momentum in the market.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said: “The findings from PF Market Pulse for July and August reflect the strength of the UAE real estate market. This is further validated by the $525m stake in Property Finder acquired by Permira and Blackstone and General Atlantic’s continued investment

“Even as consumers adjust their views on price trends, their determination to buy remains steadfast.”

Sleiman added that the alignment between consumer demand and investor conviction reinforces why the UAE’s property sector continues to be one of the most dynamic markets globally.