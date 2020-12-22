Dubai Duty Free sees $19.2m receipts from annual sale despite travel curbs

The annual three-day sales of Dubai Duty Free generated receipts of nearly AED70 million ($19.2 million) despite the impact of coronavirus on the number of passengers using Dubai International Airport.

The 37th anniversary sales, held between December 18-20, offered a special 25 percent discount on a wide range of merchandise and was also extended to home delivery customers.

Dubai Duty Free said perfumes was the highest selling category with sales of AED17.6 million, followed by liquor (AED8.6 million).

Sales of cosmetics reached AED8.2 million while sales of watches topped AED7.8 million, the airport retailer said in a statement.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “We are happy to see such a positive result during our annual anniversary sale both in store and online. This is very much a “thank you” to our customers and while there have been less travelers than usual at Dubai International Airport, it was great to see them respond to this special offer.”

Over the three-day period, a total of 104,698 sales transactions were recorded in store while online sales doubled during the same period with the ‘Click & Collect’ service generating over AED6.9 million. A total of 6,331 orders were received in advance of customers.

Dubai Duty Free’s Home Delivery Service, which was launched in June and is available for UAE residents, recorded AED3.9 million in sales with a total of 2,398 orders made.

The sale comes as Dubai International Airport – like airports around the world – has seen the number of passengers slump amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has decimated travel across the world.