UAE food firm Agthia completes merger with global dates giant Al Foah

Agthia Group, the UAE-based food and beverages major, on Wednesday announced the successful completion of its merger with Al Foah, the world’s largest date processing and packaging company.

With the integration of Abu Dhabi-based Al Foah into Agthia as a strategic business unit, Agthia has instantly become the domestic market leader in four essential food and beverage categories – water, dates, flour, and animal feed, it said in a statement. As a more robust, diversified, and consumer-centric food and beverage player,

Agthia added that it will have an “even stronger platform” to compete across the MENA region and beyond.

The transaction – which was first proposed by General Holding Corporation (Senaat) to the Agthia board in October and received approval from shareholders in November – saw Senaat transfer Al Foah’s business, excluding its organic date farm in Al Ain, to Agthia in exchange for 120 million new shares through the issuance of a convertible instrument.

As a result, Senaat now owns 59.17 percent of the entire issued share capital of Agthia, up from the 51 percent it owned before the deal.

Senaat is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, chairman, Agthia Group and chief investment officer, ADQ, said: “The successful consolidation of Al Foah’s business has created a true F&B regional powerhouse and an immediate UAE champion in the exciting date market.

“Agthia has a winning formula which enables us to take advantage of opportunities such as the Al Foah transaction. We have a clear roadmap for growth and diversification of geographies and products, underpinned by a robust balance sheet. Moreover, we are proud of our impeccable reputation for quality products and service, which is revered by peers and endorsed by our customers. We will continue to seek organic and inorganic growth opportunities to support our ambitions and to further strengthen the UAE’s food and beverage sector.”

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group, added: “With the successful close of this transaction, we have fast-tracked our ambitions to become amongst the top 10 F&B companies in the MENA region.

“The global date market is exhibiting very encouraging market fundamentals with constructive demand and supply dynamics… we are closer to achieving our strategic priorities of product diversification and geographic expansion.”