UAE’s IFFCO plans global food manufacturing hub after Indian firm buyout

IFFCO, the UAE-based mass manufacturer of food products, plans to turn 3 F Fuji Foods, its recently acquired company in India, into a major global manufacturing base to service customers across various markets, a senior company executive has revealed.

The move is part of the FMCG major’s new initiative to achieve more flexibility in serving its customers while adapting to changing circumstances in the post-pandemic marketplace.

“The acquisition of 3 F Fuji Private Limited is very recent and IFFCO plans to consolidate its portfolio by exploring new opportunities to strengthen its manufacturing base to service our global customers across the strategic markets,” Arzu Alibaz, global CEO for out-of-home business at IFFCO, told Arabian Business.

The UAE-based firm, whose brands such as Tiffany, Igloo, London Dairy and Quanta are household names across the GCC market, currently has operations in 40 countries through about 80 ventures.

IFFCO has acquired 3 F Fuji Foods India, a joint venture of Fuji Oil Group of Japan and the South India-based 3 F Industries, which specialises in manufacturing and distribution of a range of cream products across India.

While announcing the acquisition, IFFCO has also said the Indian company will be renamed Pristine Ingredients Private Limited.

Alibaz said: “We have a diversified portfolio of products that cater to a wide variety of consumers and provide them with holistic solutions and enhanced service. Whatever we do, first we focus on (our) out-of-home operator needs.

“We have strong capability in developing tailored solutions to meet specific customer needs. Our vertical and horizontal manufacturing integration, agile organisation, and our flexibility to serve our customers with custom based solutions help operators adapt to changing circumstances.”

Arzu Alibaz, global CEO for out-of-home business at IFFCO

IFFCO earlier said that the new acquisition in India would strengthen its position in the cream foods category by creating a platform of opportunity and growth in one of the world’s largest markets.

“The growth potential for IFFCO in this new business will pave the way for expanding the culinary category in India,” the company said.

On whether the company would seek more acquisitions, Alibaz said: “Rather than product segments, I want to mention a bigger segment which is covering all current IFFCO product portfolio and serves all out-of-home channels as one stop shop.”

“We want to bring the expertise IFFCO has in many fields and transfer this value into our customers operation,” she said.