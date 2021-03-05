Saudi food major reveals plan to expand Jeddah meat factory

Almunajem Foods, one of the largest private food companies in Saudi Arabia, has announced the expansion of its meat processing factory in Jeddah.

The food major said the move was being made to keep pace with increasing demand for its products and to localise the production of some of its imported products.

The facility’s extension is already underway and is due to start production in July, it added in a statement.

The meat processing factory was first established in 1992 and produces a variety of meat and poultry products under the company’s brands Habra, Al Anaam Al Saudia and Dari.

The expansion will increase total production capacity by 60 percent to over 11,000 metric tons as well as doubling poultry products capacity.

Thamer Bin Abdulaziz Abanumay, CEO at Almunajem Foods.

The meat factory expansion will also localise the production of the international poultry brand Doux, a global market leader for poultry products, the company added.

Thamer Bin Abdulaziz Abanumay, CEO at Almunajem Foods, said: “We are committed to providing high quality food products to millions of families across the kingdom. With the expansion of the meat factory, we are expanding our local meat production to enable us to meet the high domestic demand, while diversifying and introducing a range of new poultry products.”

Almunajem Foods serves over 22,000 customer outlets including retail, food services and wholesale channels with a fleet of more than 1,000 trucks and 12 temperature-controlled warehouses.