Revealed: $136m plan to ‘future proof’ Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall

Aldar Investment on Monday announced a AED500 million ($136 million) redevelopment plan for Yas Mall to reinforce its position as the centrepiece of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s residential and leisure destination.

The investment will enhance the customer journey by reimagining the mall’s spaces and introducing new innovative retail concepts, a statement said.

It added that the redevelopment will repurpose 40 percent of its gross leasable area to high impact experiential retail, F&B and co-working office spaces.

Work on key areas of the mall is already underway and will be completed in phases over 12-18 months.

Despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, Aldar said it has maintained steady footfall across its retail portfolio.

Jassem Busaibe, CEO, Aldar Investment, said: “Our transformational plan for the mall is in anticipation of evolving customer needs and in line with developing retail trends globally. The project will deliver a new and diversified offering to enrich the customer experience.

“We are also future-proofing a key asset that is at the heart of Yas Island and its many world-class attractions, drawing in more local and international visitors. It will also allow us to serve new communities growing around Yas Mall.”

The redevelopment will expand the mall’s F&B offering by 40 percent, introducing F&B brands in addition to a new food hall and outdoor terraces while the revamped Town Square will offer an alfresco inspired dining experience.

The Boulevard connecting Yas Mall with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi will become an all-new sports hub, showcasing the world’s best sports brands with five concept and experiential stores.

The plan will also increase the health, beauty, and jewellery categories, and the mall will welcome several international fashion brands including the first Urban Outfitters store in Abu Dhabi, Kendall & Kylie and technological footwear brand Duozoulu.

Yas Mall will also add a home furnishings district, introducing stores such as EBarza and Ethan Allen for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

The redevelopment will add a total of 15,000 sq m of office space to Yas Mall. This includes the recently launched Cloud Spaces, a co-working space designed as a differentiated business concept. There will also be a refurbishment of the parking areas, entrances, and welcome desks to further enhance the customer experience.

Yas Island also features Warner Brothers World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Beach and Yas Links Golf Course. Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island hotel in Yas Bay opened its doors last month and the island will also be home to the Warner Bros Abu Dhabi hotel this year.

The island is already home to Aldar residential communities including Noya, Water’s Edge, Ansam, West Yas, Yas Acres, and Mayan. By the end of 2021, the total number of residential units at Yas Island and Al Raha Beach will be 15,000 units.