Agthia solidifies position as water segment leader with Riviere acquisition

Agthia Group will triple its household customer base after completing 100 per cent acquisition of Riviere Mineral Water Desalination & Filling Factory , one of the UAE’s largest players in the bottled water home and office services (HOS) category.

Agthia already has a strong portfolio of bottled water brands, including Al Ain Water, Al Bayan, VOSS and Alpin, and the acquisition of Riviere further cements its leadership in the segment.

The company will also benefit from the integration of Riviere’s substantial operational infrastructure, which includes three bottling facilities across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, a fleet of over 160 delivery trucks, and more than 780 employees. This will immediately enhance manufacturing capabilities, streamline distribution, and strengthen customer service.

Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, commented: “The successful closing of this acquisition marks another milestone in Agthia’s journey of strategic growth and market leadership in the water segment.

“Riviere’s strong brand, deep customer relationships, and operational excellence perfectly complement our existing capabilities, enabling us to serve a broader customer base and drive long-term sustainable value. We look forward to integrating Riviere into the Agthia family and realising the full potential of this strategic combination.”

The acquisition will be immediately earnings accretive and result in an approximately 6.5 per cent increase to Agthia’s Water & Food segment revenues.

Ali Moideen Kankayel, Co-owner of Riviere, added: “Riviere has built a legacy of trust, reliability, and customer-first service in the UAE’s home and office water market. As we move forward with Agthia, I am confident that this partnership will amplify our impact and open new paths for growth.”

Riviere will continue to operate under its established brand, ensuring continuity for customers and maximising brand equity.

Established in 2004, the Group is one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies headquartered in Abu Dhabi and part of ADQ. It has evolved into a diversified, multi-category F&B leader with a strong regional footprint across the Middle East and Turkey. The group’s integrated portfolio includes market-leading brands across four key categories – Water & Food, Snacking, Protein & Frozen and Agri-Business. It has more than 12,000 employees across its operations.