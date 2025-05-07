Amazon launches ‘Bazaar’ in Saudi Arabia for low-cost trendy shopping

Amazon has launched a new budget-friendly shopping feature on its Saudi Arabia platform, offering low-cost fashion, home and lifestyle products in a dedicated section of the Amazon.sa app, the company said on Tuesday.

The new feature, called Amazon Bazaar, is currently available in beta to select customers and will roll out to all users in the coming weeks. The online “bazaar” offers a standalone in-app experience with its own cart, search and checkout functions, showcasing thousands of items mostly priced at SAR25 or less, with some as low as SAR4.

The company said customers who spend more can unlock further savings—receiving five per cent off orders above SAR150 and 10 per cent off orders above SAR300.

“We know customers in Saudi Arabia love shopping for amazing deals and want to access the latest trends,” said Abdo Chlala, Country Manager for Amazon Saudi Arabia.

“Amazon Bazaar offers a wide selection of on-trend products and incredible value… all with the trusted reliability you can expect from Amazon.”

Most products on Amazon Bazaar are delivered within 6 to 12 days, with free delivery on orders of SAR90 or more. Free returns are offered within 15 days on most items.

Amazon, which launched its Saudi platform in 2020, is aiming to grow its local customer base by tapping into price-conscious consumers and rising e-commerce demand in the Kingdom.

The company said the Bazaar section can be accessed by searching for “Bazaar” in the Amazon.sa app or by visiting amazon.sa/bazaar on a mobile browser.