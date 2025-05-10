Amazon Prime Day set to return to UAE this July

Amazon announced the return of Prime Day to the UAE this July. The annual shopping event will offer exclusive deals for Prime members across multiple product categories.

Prime members will gain access to what Amazon describes as “some of the best deals of the summer” during the event.

The company plans to provide discounts on products from both local and international brands.

Amazon Prime returns to UAE in July

“Prime members will be able to take advantage of deepdiscounts across many categories including electronics, everyday essentials, kitchen, beauty, apparel, Amazon Fresh all while enjoying free and fast delivery with Prime,” according to Amazon’s announcement.

The Prime membership programme combines “savings, convenience, and entertainment” in a single subscription, with more than 200 million members worldwide.

UAE members receive year-round benefits including access to Prime Day, early access to other sale events, Amazon Fresh, Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery, Free International Delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany, Free Deliveroo Plus Silver, access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and exclusive discounts on Amazon Home Services.

UAE residents can join Amazon Prime for AED16 per month or AED 140 per year via the website.

Amazon has not specified the exact dates for Prime Day in July.