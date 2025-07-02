Dubai Summer Surprises drives 25 per cent surge in UAE digital spending

Digital commerce in the UAE saw a significant boost during Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024, with new data from Checkout.com revealing a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in daily digital transactions and a 16 per cent rise in average transaction values.

The momentum shows no signs of slowing, with expectations high for record-breaking growth during DSS 2025.

Checkout.com’s own UAE processing volumes soared 44 per cent during DSS 2024, highlighting the growing trust in digital payments during high-spend seasons and the shift to online-first lifestyles.

What UAE shoppers spent on during Dubai Summer Surprises 2024

Interior furnishings: Big rise in home upgrades

Big rise in home upgrades Leisure and recreation: Increased family activities during school holidays

Increased family activities during school holidays Toys and sporting goods: Parents spent more to keep kids active indoors

Parents spent more to keep kids active indoors Education: Spikes in school tuition and back-to-school shopping

Spikes in school tuition and back-to-school shopping Automotive: Summer promotions drove higher car-related spending

These patterns align with Checkout.com’s State of Digital Commerce in MENA 2025 report, which found that:

62 per cent of UAE consumers plan to increase their online shopping in 2025

44 per cent browse in-store but buy online for better deals

Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA at Checkout.com, said: “Dubai Summer Surprises continues to act as a key catalyst for digital commerce in the region. From household upgrades to family recreation and back-to-school prep, the data shows UAE consumers turning to digital channels to meet both everyday needs and high-value purchases.

“With the growth we’ve seen year over year, we expect 2025 to break even more records.”

The findings reinforce DSS as a vital seasonal trigger for UAE retailers, especially as consumer behaviour shifts toward fast, seamless, and trusted digital experiences.