Middle East’s 1st standalone Martha Stewart store opens in Dubai

Apparel Group has unveiled the first standalone Martha Stewart store in the Middle East, at City Centre Mirdif, Dubai.

This launch, in partnership with global brand accelerator Marquee Brands, marks a significant milestone in Martha Stewart’s global retail expansion.

The new store offers shoppers an immersive home and lifestyle experience featuring an extensive range, including

Kitchenware

Dining essentials

Bedding

Bath

Fragrance

Home décor

Martha Stewart store in Dubai

The range is curated to embody Martha Stewart’s signature aesthetic of elegance and modern living.

This debut follows successful Martha Stewart store openings at Dubai Hills Mall and Mall of the Emirates, completing a trio of Martha Stewart retail destinations now available across Dubai.

Further regional expansion is planned for 2026, with new stores set to open in India, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said: “We are proud to bring the world of Martha Stewart to the Middle East. This launch reflects our commitment to partnering with globally respected brands and delivering exceptional retail experiences to our customers.

“Martha’s approach to quality, design, and elevated living aligns perfectly with our vision for the region.”

Heath Golden, CEO of Marquee Brands, said: “This marks a major milestone for Marquee and the Martha Stewart brand. For the first time, consumers can step into a physical space dedicated entirely to Martha’s vision of living well.

“These stores are not just points of purchase—they’re destinations for discovery, inspiration, and exceptional design.”