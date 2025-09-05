Saudi E-Commerce Council to provide 650 free online stores for small businesses

Saudi Arabia’s E-Commerce Council, in collaboration with Italian software company Incomedia, has launched a new initiative to provide 650 free online stores to micro and small businesses in the Kingdom.

The programme aims to encourage smaller enterprises to embrace opportunities in the fast-growing e-commerce sector.

By offering access to ready-made digital platforms, the initiative is designed to lower barriers for businesses seeking to establish an online presence.

Saudi SME support

As part of the partnership, Incomedia will provide its digital product WebSite X5 Pro to startups.

To be eligible, businesses must:

Be registered in Saudi Arabia

Hold a valid commercial registration

Not currently own a website or online store

Be officially classified as a micro or small enterprise

The initiative reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation under Vision 2030, while supporting small business owners in expanding their customer reach and tapping into the rapidly growing digital economy.