UAE announces petrol prices for August 2025

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the fuel prices for August 2025.
Although fuel prices have been stable in recent months, motorists are still spending significantly less at the pump than they were during the same time last year, despite fluctuations in prices over the past year.
From August 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be:
- E-Plus: AED2.50 a litre from AED2.51 in July
- Special 95: AED2.57 a litre from AED2.58 in July
- Super 98: AED2.69 a litre from AED2.70 in July
- Diesel: AED2.78 a litre from AED2.63 in July
UAE fuel prices
|Prices in AED per litre
|E-Plus 91
|Special 95
|Super 98
|Diesel
|July 2025
|2.51
|2.58
|2.70
|2.63
|June 2025
|2.39
|2.47
|2.58
|2.45
|May 2025
|2.39
|2.47
|2.58
|2.52
|April 2025
|2.38
|2.46
|2.57
|2.63
|March 2025
|2.54
|2.61
|2.73
|2.77
|February 2025
|2.55
|2.63
|2.74
|2.82
|January 2025
|2.43
|2.50
|2.61
|2.68