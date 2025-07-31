UAE announces petrol prices for August 2025

Although fuel prices have been stable in recent months, motorists are still spending significantly less at the pump than they were during the same time last year, despite fluctuations in prices over the past year.

From August 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be:

E-Plus: AED2.50 a litre from AED2.51 in July

Special 95: AED2.57 a litre from AED2.58 in July

Super 98: AED2.69 a litre from AED2.70 in July

Diesel: AED2.78 a litre from AED2.63 in July

UAE fuel prices