by Sharon Benjamin

More of this topic

Posted inRetailLatest NewsUAE

UAE announces petrol prices for August 2025

UAE fuel prices have decreased compared to the rates in July

by Sharon Benjamin
UAE petrol price

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the fuel prices for August 2025.

Although fuel prices have been stable in recent months, motorists are still spending significantly less at the pump than they were during the same time last year, despite fluctuations in prices over the past year.

From August 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be:

  • E-Plus: AED2.50 a litre from AED2.51 in July
  • Special 95: AED2.57 a litre from AED2.58 in July
  • Super 98: AED2.69 a litre from AED2.70 in July
  • Diesel: AED2.78 a litre from AED2.63 in July

UAE fuel prices

Prices in AED per litreE-Plus 91Special 95Super 98Diesel
July 20252.512.582.702.63
June 20252.392.472.582.45
May 20252.392.472.582.52
April 20252.382.462.572.63
March 20252.542.612.732.77
February 20252.552.632.742.82
January 20252.432.502.612.68

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Sharon Benjamin

Born and raised in the heart of the Middle East, Sharon Benjamin has been making waves as a reporter for Arabian Business since 2022. With a keen eye for detail and an insatiable curiosity for the world...